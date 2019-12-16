BELTON — Services for Jesus Maria Rodriguez Jr., 75, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at New Jerusalem Church in Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Rodriguez died Sunday, Dec. 15, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Laredo to Antonia and Jesus Rodriguez Sr. He worked for Belton ISD. He was a deacon and a minister.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jesus Maria Rodriguez III.
Survivors include his wife, Elena Rodriquez of Belton; a son, Humberto Rodriguez Jr. of Temple; eight daughters, Sandra Rodriguez, Anneliese Rodriguez and Elaine Guerro, all of Michigan, Sally Grimaldo of Ohio, Erica Hernandez of Temple, and Jessica Rivas, Sonya Rodriguez and Gabriela Rodriguez, all of Belton; his mother; four brothers, Adalberto Rodriguez and Rigoberto Rodriguez, both of Laredo, Humberto Rodriguez of Belton and Silverio Rodriquez of Temple; five sisters, Eudelia Aguilar, Ernestina Morales and Veronia Vela, all of Laredo, Evangelina Rodriguez of Temple and Melissa Rodriguez of Belton; 26 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.