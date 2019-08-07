Billie Jane (Ray) Sprott
Billie Jane (Ray) Sprott passed away July 30, 2019.
Memorial service: 11:00 A.M. August 9, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Salado, 105 Salado Plaza Drive, Salado TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billie Jane’s memory to your local Hospice.
She was born February 2, 1928 to Joel Arbry Ray and Ruby (Dockery) Ray of Bell County, TX. She is preceded in death by husband, Billy Mack Sprott; sister, LaJaun Ray; brothers, Jim, D.L. (Dee Dee), Jack, and Durwood (Mitts) Ray all from Bell County, TX.
Billie Jane was a nurse during the 1950s and 1960s and was always a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her years, her family was her major interest, and she loved to cook for special family gatherings. She taught youth Sunday school classes for over 30 years and willingly acknowledged her love of God and Christ.
Survivors: brother, W.D. (Chine) Ray and wife, Joan of Temple; sisters-in-law Roylene Ray of Katy and Nan Ray of Belton; her daughter, LaTrelle (Sprott) Seeds and husband, Rick of Azle; son, Lesly Ray Sprott and wife, Sherry from College Station; three granddaughters, one grandson, four great-grand daughters and a great-grandson.
