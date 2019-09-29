Private services will be held for Chester C. Critchfield, 92, formerly of Salado.
Mr. Critchfield died Thursday, Sept. 26, in Temple.
He was born April 18, 1927, in Gause to Bernice and Chester H. Critchfield. He graduated from Temple High School in 1944. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Betty LeFan in March 1951. He was a teacher at Belton High School.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Jarrell; two sons, Grant of Temple and Steve of Georgetown; a sister, Rosemarie Critchfield of Miami; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.