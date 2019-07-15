BELTON — Services with full military honors for William Ronald “Mad Dog” Presley, 76, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Presley died Sunday, July 14.
He was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Zelda, Ky., to Everett and Cynthia Nunley Presley. He graduated from Lawrence County High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star Medal. He married Betty Ann Hardison on June 29, 1965, in Indiana. She preceded him in death in 2006. He later married Diana Rhoden on March 4, 2017, in Nolanville. He was a police officer for the Harker Heights Police Department. He was a member of various veterans groups including the Patriot Guard Riders and the In Country MC.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Tim Presley of Katy; two brothers, Arnold Presley of Indiana and Ivan Presley of Belton; two sisters, Carolyn Faye Penn of Indiana and Joyce Lynn McPeek of Kentucky; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department, 7041 Sparta Rd., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.