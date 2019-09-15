Jewell Ruth Higginbotham
Jewell Ruth Higginbotham, 90, passed away at her home in Temple on September 11, 2019. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 26, 1929 to Collin and Lula (Tywater) Williams.
Nanaw, as she was affectionately known, retired from
Tarrant County Junior College after 29 years of service before moving to Temple.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dan G. Higginbotham, son, Victor W. Higginbotham and two brothers; David and Clyde Williams.
She is survived by her two daughters; Karen Hargrove of Temple, Texas and Dianne Contreras (Richard) of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
