BELTON — Services with military honors for Ralph Wayne Matthews, 71, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Robbins and the Rev. Don Johnson officiating.
His ashes will be interred at a later date at the Oliver Family Cemetery near Belton.
Mr. Matthews died Saturday, Nov. 2, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Whitmire, S.C., to Ralph and Vivian Reed Matthews. He joined the Marine Corps in 1967 and served in Vietnam. Wayne was honorably discharged in 1973, and enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He received his master’s degree in education from Duke University, his doctorate from the University of Iowa and his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of South Carolina. He worked for many years as an educator and electrical engineer. He was a teacher in Lockhart, and later was the director of resource development at TSTC. He was an electrical engineer with Texas Instruments in Sherman, was a software engineer for the Department of Defense, was the director of Hill Navarro Electric Consortium, and was an owner/operator of the Three Forks Farm near Belton. He married Sandra Kay Oliver in Bell County on Dec. 28, 1977. He was a Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years at the First United Methodist Church in Temple, district lay leader, served as church administrative board chair in South Carolina and Temple, served in several capacities with Boy Scout Troop 156 in Belton, and served as an adult leader at Tigertown 4-H. He also was very interested in genealogy, and was a member of several historical societies.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Kay Oliver of Belton; a daughter, Miriam Elizabeth Oliver of Williamsburg, Va.; a son, retired Capt. Joseph Lenear Oliver Matthews of Dallas; a brother, Melvin Matthews of South Carolina; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.