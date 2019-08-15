CAMERON — Services for Stephen Michael “Steve” Simecek, 62, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Tom Chamberlin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Simecek died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at a Houston hospital.
He was born Jan. 10, 1957, in Cameron to Albyn and Alma Marie Michalka Simecek. He was a graduate of C.H. Yoe High School. He married Mona Kay McGary. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Texas Department of Transportation.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Harris.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Timothy “T.J.” Patterson of Cameron; two daughters, Natisha Longoria of Port Lavaca and Amanda Smith of Cameron; three sisters, Carolyn Talafuse of Buckholts and Debbie Kruse and Cindy Hollas, both of Cameron; his mother; and seven grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. today at the funeral home; visitation will follow.