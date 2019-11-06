Services for Juan Martin Ramirez, 78 of Temple will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Ramirez died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1941, to Crispin and Juanita Gonzales Ramirez in Gonzales. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Augustine and Ruben.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Pitts Ramirez; two sons, Michael and Rene; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, at the funeral home.