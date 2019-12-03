Services for Scott Sodek, 55, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Sodek died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 6, 1964, in Temple to Clarence and Kitty Sodek. He graduated from Academy High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.
Survivors include two sons, Andrew Sodek and Jackson Sodek; a daughter, Jacy Kelch; his father; a brother, Steve Sodek; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.