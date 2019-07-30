Services for Kennard O’Keith Bennett, 46, of Snellville, Ga., and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mr. Bennett died Monday, July 22, in Snellville.
He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Temple to Larry Bennett and Sheila Clark Hackney. He graduated from Temple High School in 1991. He attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton. He married Tonja Bennett on Feb. 5, 2010. He worked for TRX Trucking Inc. in Conley, Ga. He was a member of Beren Christian Church in Snellville.
Survivors include his wife of Snellville; a son, Bryson Wyatt of Snellville; a daughter, Kennedy Bennett of Snellville; his father of Germany; his mother of Temple; and two sisters, Nykesia Hackney and Brittany Hackney, both of Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.