ROCKDALE — Services for Bettye Lou Ducote, 85, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Ducote died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at her residence.
She was born April 20, 1934, in Rosebud to Bruno Richard and Cordie Mae Rinehart Stimmel. She graduated from Lott High School. She married George R. Ducote on May 4, 1952, in Rosebud. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 3, 2011.
Survivors include a son, Larry Ducote of Euless; two daughters, Susan Saunders of Rockdale and Gayle Hall of Burleson; a sister, Freddye S. Debault of Rockdale; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.