Harold Wayne Moore
Harold Wayne Moore, 31, of Bryan, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Milano High School in Milano, burial will follow at Milano Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Harold was born on October 8, 1987 in Austin, Texas to David and Beverly (Moore) Gunnels. After graduating from Milano High School, Harold went on to serve in the United States Navy. He worked for Koppers as an equipment operator for 7 years. Harold was very family oriented and loved large family gatherings. He enjoyed his time with friends. He was also a Dallas Cowboys super fan.
Harold is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Moore Gunnels and his father Harold James Rhodes. He is survived by his father, David Gunnels of Milano; his brother, Brandon E. Moore of Houston; his two sisters, Tiffany Lovejoy and husband Willie of Round Rock, and Shanda Jones of Pflugerville; and his fiancé, Ebony Basey of Bryan.
