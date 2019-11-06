Services for Audrey “Dang-a-Dang” Molett, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Molett died Thursday, Oct. 28, in Killeen.
She was born June 17, 1947, in San Antonio to Warsaw Williams and Johnnie Reese Hayden. She attended Dunbar High School in Lubbock. She was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple and served as an Usher. She worked in home healthcare.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Ray Molett-Ward Jr. of Temple; a daughter, Alicia Nicole Mcginnis of Killeen;
a stepdaughter, Eboni Ivry of Waco; four brothers, Carl Molett of Bellflower, Calif., Gean Molett of San Antonio, John Nenry Molett of Houston and Carl Freeman of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.