BELTON — Services for Jeannie Lou Pirtle Elliott, 70, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Bruce Burleson and the Rev. Andy Davis officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Elliott died Friday, Oct. 4.
She was born April 18, 1949, to Sherman and Kathryn Schmucker Pirtle. She graduated from Temple High School in 1967. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Mark Elliott on May 4, 1970, in Arlington, Va. She worked for Scott & White, Texas Instruments and Acer. She later worked at Senior Care of Marlandwood East Nursing Home in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Todd and Forrest; her mother; a brother, Brady; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.