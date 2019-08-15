SAN ANTONIO — A Mass of Resurrection for Sister Clemence Ribitzki, CDP, 92, of San Antonio and formerly of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center - Annunciation Chapel in San Antonio.
Sister Ribitzki died Monday, Aug. 12.
She was born Dec. 8, 1926, in Rosebud near Westphalia to Anton and Veronica Cañik Ribitzki. She grew up on the family farm. She became a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1948.
Survivors include four sisters, Margaret Leshikar, Dorothy Rucka, Rose Ribitzki and Elizabeth Berndt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
A rosary will be recited 4 p.m. Monday and the Wake will be at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
The Angelus Funeral Home in San Antonio is in charge of arrangements.