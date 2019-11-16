ROSEBUD — Services for Carolyn Slovacek, 69, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Jody Hickman and the Rev. Lee Scott officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Slovacek died Friday, Nov. 15, at a Marlin nursing home.
She was born March 5, 1950, in Rogers to Embry and Mary Lou Harris Williams. She graduated from Rogers High School and Kings Daughters Hospital School of Nursing in Temple. She married Jim Ed Slovacek. She worked at the Rosebud hospital, Little River Healthcare and Scott & White Clinic in Cameron. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Slovacek and Joel Slovacek, both of Rosebud; three brothers, Bill Williams and Thomas Williams, both of Rogers, and Dwayne Williams of Seaton; two sisters, Margaret Abel and Sherill Whatley, both of Rogers; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.