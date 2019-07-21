BELTON — Services for Carlene McDonald, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Tom Shelton officiating.
Burial will be in Buckhorn Cemetery in Moody.
Ms. McDonald died Friday, July 19, at a local hospital.
She was born May 5, 1937, in Moody to Russell and Lizzie McDonald. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moody.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Moody.
A viewing will be 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.