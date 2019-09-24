Sharon Ann Parma
Sharon Ann Parma, 72, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1946 in Galveston, Texas to Marie Ellen and James Quinn Sgitcovich. She was raised in Houston and attended Catholic grade schools, graduating from Mt. Carmel High School (Houston) in 1964. She got married in 1968, raised four boys while attending the University of Texas, graduating summa cum laude. She taught 3rd grade at Pflugerville Elementary School for 28 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed watching her four sons play sports, with her husband coaching most of the time. With all four boys attending Texas A&M, her allegiances switched, and she enjoyed watching Texas A&M sports, as well as Houston Astros baseball. Sharon was interested in conservative causes, particularly pro-life issues. She is survived by her sister, Sarah Sgitcovich, of Tucson, Arizona; her four sons: Kevin and Sherry Parma, of Dallas, Texas; Kerry and Demetria Parma of Fort Worth, Texas; Kelly Parma of Carrollton, Texas; Keith and Carrie Parma of Frisco, Texas; and her husband of 51½ years, William Parma. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (8626 FM 1105, Jarrell, TX 76537). A memorial Rosary will precede the Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sharon Parma to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jarrell, Texas (https://holytrinityofcornhill.org/).
Paid Obituary