BELTON — Services for Virginia Lee Jones Shope, 87, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Shope died Tuesday, July 23, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Heidenheimer to Perrie Vernon and Oma Lee Bell Jones. She married Forest “Toy” Shope on Oct. 26, 1946, in Belton. She worked in food service for Belton ISD for 20 years, retiring in 1998 as a supervisor. She was a past noble grand for the Killeen Rebekah Lodge No. 232. Also she was a charter member and president of TSFSA Belton chapter. She was a charter member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2011; a son, Raymond Shope; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Forest Lee Shope of Moffat; two daughters, Doris Shope Miller of Temple and Debbie Shope Roberts of Belton; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Scott and White Hospice.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.