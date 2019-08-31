Anne Garner Young
Memorial services for our beloved Anne Garner Young, 68, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM.
Anne passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in a Temple hospital. After surviving major brain surgery for melanoma in 1983 she was determined to rear her two young sons, who were four years old and almost two years old at that time. She was our “miracle child”. Anne told her mother, “God will let me raise my boys”, and that she did. Anne’s love for her family gave her strength through many subsequent surgeries and medical emergencies. She remained a loving, compassionate and caring person who personified Christian love throughout her life.
Anne was born February 19, 1951 in Belton, the daughter of Bill and Nancy (Wilson) Garner. She was a 1969 graduate of Belton High School. She married Robert Young December 22, 1973, in Belton at the First United Methodist Church. They were married almost 46 years, high school classmates and absolutely made for each other. She worked for Mobil Chemical for many years in office administration. She later went to work for the Belton School District working at Miller Heights Elementary and Belton Junior High. Additionally, she volunteered for several years in the school system as an assistant school nurse. She was also a homemaker, a loving mom, and in 2009 became Mimi. Anne was a member of First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Anne was kind-hearted, thoughtful and caring to everyone she came in contact with. Always true to her word, living each day full of grace. She truly thought Robert Young hung the moon and was proud to be his wife. Her boys never had to wonder whose corner their momma was in, she was always their biggest fan. She got to bless the lives of her two grandsons and granddaughter with unconditional love, patience, encouragement, a tender touch and a listening ear. She left her thumbprint on the hearts of many and will forever be loved. In true form, a few of her last words in conversation were, “Once an Aggie... Always an Aggie!”
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Young of Belton; two sons, Nathan Young and wife Jen of Belton, and Zach Young and wife Shelley of Belton; her mother, Nancy Garner of Belton and brother and sister-in-law Lynn and Nancy Garner of Georgetown; and three grandchildren, Wyatt Young, Paisley Young and Rob Young.
Memorials may be made to a Children’s Hospital (such as St. Jude’s, Texas Children’s or McLane’s Children’s) or another charity of your choice.
“Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.”
Hebrews 11:1
