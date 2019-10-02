ROCKDALE — Services for James Allen Moses, 57, of Thorndale will be 2:30 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. James D. Brymer officiating.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery in the Salty community.
Mr. Moses died Thursday, Sept. 26, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1962, in Taylor to James A. and Carmon Parker Moses. He lived all of his life in the Thorndale area and was a graduate of Thorndale High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Mine Services in Rockdale.
Survivors include an uncle.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.