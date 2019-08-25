BELTON — Services for Jimmy Ray Jones, 68, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Randy Evans officiating.
Mr. Jones died Saturday, Aug. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 9, 1951, in Belton to Rayford and Dorothy Doss Jones. He graduated from Belton High School in 1969. He was a disc jockey at numerous radio stations including KTON in Belton and in Lampasas. He also installed microwave towers and managed cellular phone systems for several companies.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer St. Crieg of Marble Falls; two sisters, Rayetta Hendrix of Holland and Dorothy Jean Speakman of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.