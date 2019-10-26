Services for Betty Jo Nichols, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Nichols died Thursday, Oct. 24, at a local nursing facility.
She was born July 16, 1937, in Buckholts to John and Clara Zedlitz Henson. She graduated from Buckholts High School. She married Jimmy Don Nichols on Dec. 24, 1955, at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. She was a registered nurse. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Temple, and had been a resident of Temple for 62 years.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Dixon.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Sherry Inscore of Temple and Denise Bowen of Killeen; a brother, David Henson of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.