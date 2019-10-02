Jean Nelson Graham
December 24, 1921 – September 27, 2019
Jean Nelson Graham (lovingly referred to by our family as Gigi), né Jean Crawford Nelson, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at Baylor Scott and White (BSW) Hospital in Temple, Texas after a courageous, brief battle with an acute illness. On September 27, 2019, Jean was 97 years young.
Jean was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia the daughter of the late Arta Lellen Nelson and Mary Gertrude Crawford on December 24, 1921. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and Mountain State Business College.
Jean worked as an Executive Secretary for 12 years at American Viscose (AM) for the offices in Parkersburg and Philadelphia. While at AM, she met her husband Louis (Lou) Atkins Graham. They were married on June 18, 1955. In 1956, Jean and Lou relocated with AM to the Philadelphia, PA area.
In 1968, the family moved to Greensboro, North Carolina with Burlington Industries. Jean took an active role in the First Presbyterian Church there, and was asked to speak at numerous club meetings.
In 1998, Jean and Lou moved to Temple, Tx to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. Jean was an active member at Grace Presbyterian Church, Arno Art, The Contemporaries of the CAC, The Temple Wine Club, a local “wine” club, and loved playing bridge with various groups.
Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Nelson and Clara Elizabeth (Betty) Nelson Van Nest, brother-in-law, Arthur (Fritz) Van Nest, a brother William Clark Nelson and sister-in-law, Lee Willingham Nelson.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Lou, formerly of Farmville, Virginia, her daughter, Natalie Jean Graham Hinkle and her husband, Charles Edward Hinkle, also of Temple, Texas and two grandchildren: Frances Elizabeth Hinkle of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Louis Edward Hinkle of Houston, Texas.
The family would like to express their thanks to all their absolutely wonderful circle of close friends, the numerous devoted caregivers over the years from Tender Mercies, the staff at the Temple Meridien who cared for her in 2017 and supported her while caring for Lou, and also various attentive, caring, and supportive staff members on the 3rd floor in the STC and the Palliative Care unit at BSW.
Arrangements for cremation will be handled by Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Please visit the website for a more detailed obituary and information. Jean’s final resting place will be with the Graham family in Farmville, Virginia. A Celebration of Life is being planned in the coming weeks and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice or one of those that Jean supported: Texas Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Easter Seals, Southwest Indian Foundation or the Salvation Army.
