Services for Janie Garcia Coffia, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Coffia died Thursday, July 25.
She was born July 24, 1945, in Temple to Maria de la Luz and Jose Guadalupe Garcia. She married Ernest Coffia. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Xavier Coffia of Belton; two daughters, Anissa Dobbins of Salado and Nicole Coffia of Dallas; a brother, Arthur Garcia; a sister, Emma Fuchs; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.