Gerald A. Beach, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A wake will be held at 6:00 p.m., followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Born in Westphalia, Texas, on June 17, 1936, he was the son of Alois C. Beach and Annie (Kleypas) Beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois C. and Annie Beach; his siblings, Rose Irvin, Dennis Beach, Alan Beach, Jerome Beach, Leon Beach, and Arthur Beach; and his son-in-law, Cris Quinn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janis Beach of Orange; his children, Brian Beach and wife Jenna of Orange, Becky Beach Quinn of Beaumont, and Beth Beach Manuel and husband Ty of Orange; his grandchildren, Dr. Cristin Quinn Fritz and husband Dr. Ryan Fritz of Denver, Colorado, Coridon Quinn of Beaumont, Allie Beach of Orange, Cristopher Quinn of Beaumont, Caitlin Quinn of Beaumont, Brandon Beach of Orange, Trent Manuel of Orange, Brooke Manuel of Orange, and Connor Quinn of Beaumont; and his siblings, Evelyn Green of Temple, Beatrice Arnold of Westphalia, Geraldine Voigt of Temple, Bernadette Zomnir of Benbrook, Kathy Weber of San Marcos, Terrance Beach and wife Beverly of Corpus Christi, and David Beach and wife Sydney of Pasadena.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the building fund at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4300 Meeks Drive, Orange, Texas 77632, or to the church rebuilding fund at Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, 144 County Road 3000, Lott, Texas 76656.