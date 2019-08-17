Dorothy Alice Wilcox age 84 of Temple, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born to parents Bernard and Alice Leslie on July 14, 1935, in Garwin, Iowa.
Dorothy was married to Kenneth Wilcox on June 15, 1954, in Ames, Iowa. She served our community in Hurst Euless Bedford Hospital for many years; then when they moved to Endicott, New York, she worked for the hospital there for another seven years. As you can imagine, she was a caregiver at heart.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Kenneth Wilcox, Daughters; Patty and spouse James of Mesquite, Texas, Barbara Williams of Iola, Texas, Kathleen Kelly and spouse Cris of Bowdon, Georgia, Michael Wilcox and spouse Shannan of North Richland Hills, Texas, Mary Lund and spouse Gary of Princeton, Texas, Grandchildren; Tabitha, Jeramy, David, Christina, Michael, Mark, Jason, Michael Jr., Kevin, Lindy, Charlotte, Michelle and Christiana, and 23 Great-Grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her son; Bernard Wilcox, and son-in-law Rodney Williams.
Memorial Service will be held on August 24, 2019, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, Texas, at one o’clock in the afternoon.