KILLEEN — Private family services will be held for Donny Carroll Love, 73, of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Mr. Love died Tuesday, Oct. 1, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1946, in Gatesville to Gorman and Athyleen Love. He graduated from Belton High School in 1964. He was a brakeman with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Jamie Love; a son, Jimmy Don; a daughter, Donna Marie; two brothers, James and Eddie; three sisters, Nancy Whitmire, Rita Moore and Ellen Ledbetter; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services in Killeen is in charge of arrangements