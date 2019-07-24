ROSEBUD — Services for Luther J Menifee 82, of Rosebud, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Baileyville with the Rev. Keith Whitfield officiating.
Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery.
Mr. Menifee died Tuesday, July 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1937, in Baileyville. He grew up in the Rosebud area and graduated from Wilson White High School. After graduation he moved to Colorado and worked for a pipe manufacturer. He returned to Rosebud in 2011. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
Survivors include four brothers, James Jones of Rosebud, Alvin Jones of Temple, Donald Ray Jones of Dallas and Al Jones of Belton; and a sister, Wanda Fay Butler of Garland.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.