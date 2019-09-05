LouAnn Rosser
LouAnn Edwards Rosser, 76, of Temple passed away Sunday, September 1, at a Round Rock hospital. Services will be held at a later date at Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Born in Temple on June 29, 1943 to Robert Cole and Lucille Lillian Edwards, Mrs. Rosser graduated from Temple High School in 1961 and from King’s Daughters Nurse’s Training in 1964. She furthered her career by obtaining advanced surgery nursing credentials from Baylor Medical Center in Dallas in 1967. A retired licensed vocational nurse for more than 40 years, Mrs. Rosser lived almost her entire life in the Temple area and was a Lutheran.
On June 17, 1968, she married John Lynn Rosser at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple. The couple settled in Temple - later moving to Troy - and had three children, Amy, Alison, and Neil Rosser. Mrs. Rosser served as a room mother, PTO volunteer, and band booster at her children’s schools in Temple and in Troy.
Mrs. Rosser was preceded in death by her mother Lucille in 1960, her father Robert in 1994, and her husband John in July 2008. She is survived by her sister Linda Edwards Drake and her husband Dennis of Belton; her daughter Amy Elizabeth Rosser Williams and her husband Jeffrey of Round Rock; her daughter Alison Lynn Rosser and her fiancé Robert Robertson of Temple; her son Neil Edwards Rosser and his wife Meagan of Pearland; her two grandsons Joel David Rosser and Chandler John Rosser, both of Pearland; her sister-in-law Margaret Ann Rosser Shelton and her husband Terry of Temple; her sister-in-law Martha Charlene Rosser Justice and her husband Jack of Temple; one nephew, three nieces, and many other family members and friends.
Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary