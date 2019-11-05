EL CAMPO — Bobby “Beavis” Ray Pruett Sr., 85, of El Campo died Tuesday, Nov. 5, in El Campo.
Services will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
Additional services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Pruett was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Rosebud to Dewey Grant and Jessie Ann Wells Pruett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elle Zaruba.
Survivors include eight sons, Bobby Pruett Jr., Jimmy Pruett, Michael Pruett, Anthony Zaruba, Timmy Zaruba, Ernie Zaruba, Walter Volek and Wayne Zaruba; five daughters, Linda Ruckle, Clara Schulze, Cheryl Rehman, Machell Arrambide and Emily Zaruba; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Funeral Home.