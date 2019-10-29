Patricia Buck “Nana”, of Palestine, passed away on Tuesday, the 22nd day of October, 2019. She passed away at Palestine Regional Medical Center three days before her 69th birthday. Patricia was born on the 25th day of October, 1950, in Temple, Texas, to James O’Mary and Margie Walker O’Mary.
Patricia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was passionate about her granddaughters and supported them in every way possible.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Margie O’Mary; grandmother, Mary Walker “Fat Granny”; and sister, Mary Dozat.
Patricia is survived by her son Brad Buck of Palestine; sisters, Kathy Sodek and Rita Kouar; brothers, James Jimmy O’Mary and Mike Soloman; grandchildren, Alexus Buck, Ashley Buck Gonzales and husband Nick; special friend, Sue North; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Patricia Buck will be conducted at three o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 30th day of October, 2019, in the Rhone Memorial Chapel.
Friends are cordially invited to a reception immediately following the funeral service in the Reflection Room of Rhone Funeral Home.
Funeral and cremation services for Patricia Buck “Nana” are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.