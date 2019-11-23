Services for Pat Ham, 86, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison officiating.
Mr. Ham died Friday, Nov. 22, at a local care center.
He was born May 8, 1933, in Temple to George R. and Ruth Stephens Ham. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Temple Junior College and the University of Houston. He married Beverly Voltin on Aug. 14, 1957, in Salado. He owned and operated Ham and McCreight Plumbing Supply in Temple. He volunteered at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Ham of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.