BELTON — Private services for Troy Donathan Kendricks, 49, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Kendricks died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 8, 1970, in Florence, Ariz., to James Smith Sr. and Joyce Ann Kendricks. He was a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Chance Kendricks.
Survivors include a daughter, Savannah Kendricks of Temple; three brothers, James Lee Smith Jr. of Troy, and Damien Smith and Fabian Smith, both of Arizona; and a sister, Suzi Burns of Troy.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.