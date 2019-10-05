Services for Peggy Louise Adams, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Adams died Friday, Oct. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born March 17, 1926, in Temple to Cecil and Gladys York Jones. She graduated from Temple High School. She was a member of the Porcelain Art Guild in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Adams.
Survivors include a son, Jerry Adams of Temple.