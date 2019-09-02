Joe Herbert Cawthon, age 70, of Salado passed from this life on Sunday, August 25 with his wife of 50 years by his side.
He was born in Temple Texas on July 25, 1949 to Frankie and John (Hub) Cawthon. He attended Temple schools until his senior year when he transferred to Salado. There he met his future wife, Linda, when she was only 15 and he was 17. They married two years later just before he left for overseas in the USAF.
Joe worked from an early age. When just a boy, he had a bicycle newspaper route in Temple. During his elementary years he also sold donuts after school and worked in the cafeteria to pay for his lunches. At age 14, he worked after school and on weekends at Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store in Temple. At 18, he joined the United States Air Force and served for over nine and a half years; doing two tours of duty overseas and the remainder of his time at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, TX. After leaving the service, he went to work for the Santa Fe railroad from which he retired after 30 years.
Joe was a very private person. His family was very important to him. He enjoyed taking trips with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved old John Wayne Westerns and old TV re-runs like: Perry Mason, Matlock, and the Andy Griffin Show. He always had his TV, computer, or music (hits of the 60’s) playing; often all three at once.
Joe refinished furniture as a hobby and liked to make things from old wood. As a boy, then teen, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Joe married Linda Carrol Friedrich on January 10, 1969. He is survived by his wife; three children: Scott Cawthon and his wife Miriam, Kristin Strickland, and Matt Cawthon and his wife Lerina. Also, grandsons: Ian, Braden Jason, and Ethan Cawthon; granddaughters: Shra Anton and Limi Cawthon; and sister, Mary Haik of Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his brother Don Doss.
Services will be at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado on Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019 from 6 – 8 pm. A private family graveside service will take place at the Salado Cemetery.