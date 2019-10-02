ROCKDALE — Services for Mary L. Beyer, 76, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. John Seaton officiating.
Burial will be 3:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Mrs. Beyer died Tuesday, Oct. 1, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Jan. 18, 1943, in Kenedy to Alfred Emil and Melinda Jane Alec Dieringer. She grew up in Tynan and attended school at Skidmore I.S.D. She married Glen Nelton Beyer on June 15, 1960. They lived in George West before moving to Rockdale where she had lived for 53 years. She was retired from Richards Memorial Hospital in Rockdale. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on July 4, 1976.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Lynette Betchan of Rockdale and Darla Rae Willingham of Milano; two brothers, Garland Dieringer of Portland and Darvin Dieringer of Gonzales; three sisters, Norma Schroedter of El Campo, Eleanora “Tootsie” O’Bryant of George West and Darlene Dilley of Ingleside; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 168, Rockdale, TX 76567, or to Rockdale Food Pantry, 224 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale, TX 76567, or to Heavenly Treasures, P.O. Box 1225, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.