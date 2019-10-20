Rose Anne Brasher
Rose Anne Brasher, age 86, of Temple, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at a local hospital. She was born in Jerico Springs, MO the daughter of Morris O. and Anna Mae Brasher.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Hubert M. Dawson Library at Temple College 2798 Veterans Memorial Drive Temple, Texas 76504.
She will be interred at Anna Edna Cemetery in Jerico Springs, Missouri at a later date.
Rose Anne became the first Director of the Library at Temple College in Temple, Texas in 1956 until her retirement in 1995. Upon her retirement from Temple College, Rose Anne established the Rose Brasher Lindley Endowed Scholarship in honor of her aunt, in which a recipient receives a full scholarship to attend Temple College each year. She also contributed to the Temple College Foundation in order to fund the yearbook digitization. The special collection held at Temple College will be named in her honor.
Rose Anne was also a longtime volunteer at the Temple Public Library and one day a week she would volunteer in the reference section of the library helping individuals research their genealogy, she was a long-time member and supporter of the Friends of the Temple Public Library, serving in many roles, several officer positions including Friends board member, corresponding secretary and treasurer, book sales chairman, book sorter, and generous donor. She was honored by the organization with the Best Friend Award and was named Honorary Lifetime Member. She also donated the bronze sculpture of children reading on a bench which sits at the entrance to the library.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews Barbara Maloney of University City, Missouri and Charles Jones, Martha Jean Thompson, James Jones, and Roy Jones all of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother William Brasher, sisters Jean Brasher and Betty Jo Brasher, and a nephew Don Brasher.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Rose Anne’s honor may be made to the Temple College Foundation, 2600 S. 1st St. Temple, Texas 76504
