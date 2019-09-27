Services for Elizabeth Anne Decker, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Decker died Thursday, Sept. 26, at her residence.
She was born March 28, 1929, in Shreveport, La., to Joseph and Thelma Perkins. She worked for Southwestern Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Decker; and a son, James D. Cleveland Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or MD Anderson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.