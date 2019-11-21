Norma Elizabeth Morrison
Norma Elizabeth Morrison went home to be with her Lord on November 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by her loving family, just shy of her 92nd birthday. Norma was born November 22, 1927 in Webster, Iowa in the family farmhouse.
With a lifelong focus on education, she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education and was active in the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority. She retired from Grosse Pointe Public Schools in Grosse Pointe, Michigan after twenty-nine years in elementary education. She dedicated her efforts both in and out of the classroom to the overall betterment of her many students.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Mahlon and Leona Higgins, and her late husband Kenneth (Ken) Morrison to whom she was married for sixty-five years. Norma is survived by her two children, Gary Morrison of Temple, Texas and Nancy (Brad) Houck of San Antonio, Texas. She also had four grandchildren: Daniel Morrison, Lindsay (Joe) Warnock, Justin and Kristin Houck, along with one great grandchild, Brooklyn Morrison.
In her retirement, Norma and Ken enjoyed traveling, both domestic and foreign by land, sea and air. Norma was very involved in church activities, enjoyed playing golf, bridge and spending time with special friends. Norma was a PEO 50-year Gold member and affiliated with PEO Chapters in Michigan, Florida and Texas. Among her fondest memories were the years spent in their summer home at Clifford Lake in Greenville, Michigan. There, they enjoyed hosting special visits with family and friends, complete with cookouts and lake activities.
Norma was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to family and friends. She will be deeply missed and remembered with love and affection by all who knew her.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:30 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in the Sorden Cemetery, near Webster. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am until service time at 12:30 pm. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or the American Stroke Association. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Paid Obituary