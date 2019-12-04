Services for Lucia “Miss Lucy” Reyes Martinez, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Nisarri officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Martinez died Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Jarrell.
She was born March 4, 1936, in Panuco de Coronado, Durango, Mexico, to Juan and Hilaria Najera Reyes. She married Jose Martinez in 1952. She moved to Texas in 1971. She worked for the Stagecoach Inn in Salado for 48 years. She was a member of the Catholic Church.
Mrs. Martinez was preceded in death by five children.
Survivors include her husband; six sons, Fermin Martinez, Amalio Martinez, Augustine Martinez, Lucio Martinez, Prudencio Martinez Sr. and Jose Martinez, Jr.; five daughters, Maria del Rosario Martinez, Juana Acuna, Edwarda “LaLa” Villarreal, Bentura Martinez and Valentina Martinez; a brother, Jesus Reyes; three sisters, Edwarda Herrera, Socorro Herrerra and Irene Garcia; 29 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.