BELTON — Services for Frances Dorareasa Statham Johnson, 82, of Killeen and formerly of Moody will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody with Mark Lambert officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson died Wednesday, July 31, at a Harker Heights nursing facility.
She was born June 17, 1937, in Quanah to Russell and Frances Rogers Statham. She graduated from Childress High School. She married Ervin Johnson in 1993. She was a seamstress, a secretary for State Farm Insurance and was an Avon salesperson. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1994; and a son, Arthur L. Warren III.
Survivors include two sons, Marion Hightower of Killeen and Gary Warren of Griffin, Ga.; two daughters, Kathy Sims-Schafer of Bells and Brenda Bennett; a brother, Lee Statham; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.