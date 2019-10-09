BELTON — Services for Esmay Cecilia Marie Lopez, 13, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Belton Nazarene Church with the Rev. Derek Whitten officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Esmay died Friday, Oct. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born May 8, 2006, in Temple to Jessica and Richard Lopez. She was a student at South Belton Middle School, where she was the mascot.
Survivors include her parents; two brothers, Jakob and Sylas Lopez, both of Belton; her grandparents, Vernon and Gertrude Behlert and Richard and Patricia Lopez; and a great-grandmother, Mary Lopez.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.