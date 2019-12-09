WACO — Services for Gabriel Guardado, 76, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Guardado died Friday, Dec. 6, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1943, in Rogers to Chano and Viviana Garcia Guardado. He married Leora Jackson. He worked for Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, the Empire Seed Co., and he was a roofer in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Guardado; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Gabriel Guardado II; a daughter, Vivianna Mays; two brothers, Ruben Guardado and Johnny Guardado; a sister, Adelina Wagner; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.