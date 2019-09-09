Services for Lou Ann Edwards Rosser, 76, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Mrs. Rosser died Sunday, Sept. 1, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born June 29, 1943, in Temple to Robert Cole and Lucille Lillian Edwards. She graduated from Temple High School in 1961. She graduated from King’s Daughters nurse’s training in 1964. She received nursing credentials from Baylor Medical Center in Dallas in 1967. She married John Lynn Rosser on June 17, 1968, in Temple. She was a nurse. She was a Lutheran.
She was preceded in death by her husband in July 2008.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Elizabeth Rosser Williams of Round Rock and Alison Lynn Rosser of Temple; a son, Neil Edwards Rosser of Pearland; a sister, Linda Edwards Drake of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the City of Temple Animal Services.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.