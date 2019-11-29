COPPERAS COVE — Services for Jimmie L. Roach Sr., 86, of Copperas Cove will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Roach died Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 9, 1933, in McGregor to Herschel Sr. and Lonnette Anderson Roach. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jackson Roach.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmie L. Roach Jr. and Jackson Roach; a daughter, Roanne Heath; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.