Linda Sue Young, 74, of Belton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born on August 14, 1945 in Temple, Texas and lived most of her life in the Temple-Belton area.
Linda, also a breast cancer survivor, volunteered for various church and community organizations such as J.A.I.L. ministry, the Scott and White Burn Unit and Pediatric floors, Meals on Wheels, as well as many other charitable activities.
Linda enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time outside, traveling, eating out with family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind, generous, and caring soul.
Linda is survived by her three children, Myca Young and husband Steve Mielke from Belton, Eddy Young and wife Shannon Young from Temple, Morgan Ward from Temple; four wonderful grandchildren, Colby Bruton, Brandon Carter, Pandora Tindle, and Olivia Mielke; her two sisters Mildred Mathis of Temple and Wanda Shelton of Killeen; her brother Jerry Williams of Texas City.
She is also survived by her longtime friend “Aunt” Georgia Seward and Sadie, a great puppy.
She is preceded in death by her mother Mabel Copeland; her husband, Edgar Young
A Memorial Service will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas on Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 pm. Pastor Monty Van Horn of Highway to Heaven Church will officiate.
“My children have been my greatest gift in life.”
“I want to thank my friends, many many who prayed for me, and my closest friends, who know it.”
A special thank you to:
Marnelle Ruby, Dr. Jessica Garza, Dr. Aval-Na’ree Sian Green, Dr. Juvencio Velasquez, the entire Baylor Scott and White IR staff, Brandie Hepworth from the staff at the Meridian of Temple, Baylor Scott and White Hospice team and our friend Kay Welch-Hirrill.