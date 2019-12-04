BELTON — Services for Helene “Elly” Lister, 90, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Mrs. Lister died Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Schwenten, Germany, to Otto Paul and Helene Rateijezach Loechel. She married Vernon Lister on Oct. 3, 1956, in Anbach, Germany. They moved to Bell County in 1957. She worked at Fort Hood. She co-owned and co-operated Vernon’s Place barbecue restaurant and retired in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006; and a grandchild in 2002.
Survivors include a son, Klaus Lister of Germany; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any animal shelter.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.