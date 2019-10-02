ROSEBUD — Edward Mock, 97, of Rosebud died Wednesday, Oct. 2, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church near Rosebud with the Rev. Terry Atkins officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
He was born March 26, 1922, in Rosebud to Elbert and Bertha Segler Mock. He lived in the Rosebud area all of his life. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1939. He married Dorothy Weimann on Jan. 16, 1960. He was a farmer and worked for several gas stations in Rosebud. He owned his own station for several years. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Michael Mock of Temple
Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.