KILLEEN — No services are planned for Mary A. “Makettle” Dossey, 82, of Temple.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. Dossey died Nov. 22.
She was born March 24, 1937, to Louis and Willie Burtchell.
She was preceded in death by two sons.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Tom J. Dossey; four sons, Jerry Dossey, Tom Dossey, Donald Dossey and John Dossey; two daughters, Mary Ann Rice and Carolyn Flowers; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.